Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.20 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.