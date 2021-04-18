Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. 8,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,600. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

