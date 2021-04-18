Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $128.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.