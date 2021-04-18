Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 655,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

