FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $739.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.76 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

