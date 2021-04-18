FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.81.

KLAC stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.77. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.46 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

