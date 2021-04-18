FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,404 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

