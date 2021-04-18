FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

