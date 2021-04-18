FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

