FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $231.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

