FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $109,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

TECH opened at $418.55 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $423.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.69 and a 200-day moving average of $331.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.