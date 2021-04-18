FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $513.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.