FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,968 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

