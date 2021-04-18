FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

