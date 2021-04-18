Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Fastenal by 167.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Fastenal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 8.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

