Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

