Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

