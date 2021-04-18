Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,055,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

