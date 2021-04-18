eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $1,129,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $1,129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 194.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 98,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

