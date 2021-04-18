Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.