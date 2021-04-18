Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)’s (EVVTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $167.20 on Thursday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

