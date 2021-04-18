Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

EVOK opened at $1.65 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $53.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

