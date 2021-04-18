Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $199,000 Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in NOW by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.