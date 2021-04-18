EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $153,293.63 and approximately $122,937.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071957 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

