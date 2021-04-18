Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,033,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

