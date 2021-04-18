Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock worth $12,877,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

