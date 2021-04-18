Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $393,352.04

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 185.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $393,352.04 and $107.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00665315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00086219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

