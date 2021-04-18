Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

