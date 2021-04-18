Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ETH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:ETH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a PE ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.