ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

