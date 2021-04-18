ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $3,251,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

