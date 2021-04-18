Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $59,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.73.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

