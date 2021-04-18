Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ELS opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

