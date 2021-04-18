Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.17 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$26.70 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 72.54.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

