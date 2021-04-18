Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.