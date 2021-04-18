Equal One Day Volume Reaches $38,413.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Equal has a total market cap of $774,239.58 and approximately $38,413.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

