Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,872 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,644 ($21.48) to GBX 1,628 ($21.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,508.26. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 168.11.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.