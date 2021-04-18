EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $86.72. 91,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

