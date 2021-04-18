Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

