Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.41.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.