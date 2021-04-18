Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$8.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.64. The company had a trading volume of 705,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,023. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

