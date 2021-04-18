Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,901,400 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 2,584,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

