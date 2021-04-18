Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

