Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

