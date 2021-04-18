Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB opened at $37.32 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

