Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

