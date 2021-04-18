Emerald (NYSE:EEX) vs. QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Critical Contrast

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -1.91% N/A -4.98% Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74%

This table compares QuoteMedia and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.79 million 1.56 $560,000.00 N/A N/A Emerald $360.90 million 1.06 -$50.00 million $0.85 6.25

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $3.99, suggesting a potential downside of 24.95%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Emerald.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Emerald on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

