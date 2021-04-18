Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,900 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 472,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,454. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $383.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

