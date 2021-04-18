Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. 1,765,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

