Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 845,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. 3,171,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

